Bus passenger who refused to wear face mask had knife hidden in his sock

A bus passenger who hid a lock knife in his sock has been spared jail.

Hossein Chuydashty, 41, said he came across the blade in the street and kept it to avoid children finding it.

But then he got on a bus at St Asaph and had a row with the driver because he wasn’t wearing a mask. Police were called and discovered the knife in his sock.

Llandudno Magistrates today gave Chuydashty a 24-week jail term, suspended for 12 months.

The court heard Chuydashty, of Grane Road, Rhyl had come across the lock knife in The Roe, St Asaph on October 4 last year.

He got on the bus at about 10.45am but had a row with the driver because he wasn’t wearing a facemask during coronavirus regulations.

He said he was exempt and became agitated. Police spotted the bus with its hazard warning lights on and stopped to help.

Prosecutor Helen Hall said the officers asked Chuydashty if he had anything suspect on him.

He said no but then they found the lock knife in his sock.

The court heard Chuydashty was due to have a trial but pleaded guilty on the first day to possessing a knife in a public place.

A probation officer in a report said the defendant found the knife on the ground and was concerned young people may find it.

The bus was coming and he was in a rush. He got on, forgetting about the knife, which had been in his pocket.

He is "extremely vulnerable" after suffering post traumatic stress disorder and losing his parents in 2019.

A £50 a day cocaine habit then led to the end of his eight-year marriage.

But Chuydashty is already working with a number of agencies to overcome his problems.

Graham Parry, defending, said Chuydashty was the only passenger on the bus that Sunday morning.

The driver insisted he wear a mask but he said he was exempt because he has asthma.

Mr Parry said when the police arrived he panicked and hid the knife down his shoe.

When the officers asked him whether he was carrying anything suspicious he said no because he thought they were referred to drugs.

Mr Parry added "Moving the knife to his shoe was fatal (to his defence)."

The court heard that Chuydashty, now of Grange Road, Rhyl, suffered the PTSD while serving in the Army in Iran.

Chairman of the bench Darren Campbell said: "We have heard about the altercation on the bus concerning not wearing a facemask.

"It's concerning to us that you had a bladed article in a public place but (also) that you concealed that blade in your sock or shoe and you failed to disclose it to police."

The magistrate added: "This offence is so serious only a custodial sentence is justified.

However, we believe we can suspend the sentence because there's a realistic prospect of rehabilitation."

He ordered the defendant to pay £300 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.