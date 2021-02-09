A man who died just hours after his release from police custody came into contact with 52 officers and staff during and following his arrest, a lawyer representing his family has said.

Mohamud Hassan was arrested at his Cardiff home on 8th January. The next morning he was released without charge, and later that day he died at home.

His family said before he died he told them he was assaulted in police custody.

South Wales Police said his death was "sudden and unexplained" and there were no indications of misconduct issues and or excessive force used by its officers.

Hundreds of protestors demonstrated for several days following Mr Hassan's death.

There will be a vigil outside Cardiff Bay Police Station on 9th February as the family mark a month since Mr Hassan's death.

On Tuesday, lawyer Hilary Brown said a police watchdog investigating officers' involvement with Mr Hassan had confirmed to the family that 52 officers and staff had contact with him from the time he was arrested to his release.

Ms Brown said that even half that number taking part in his arrest and handling him in custody appeared to be "excessive" for an allegation of a breach of the peace.

She said: "His mum and his auntie found that very, very difficult to deal with."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has said they are examining police contact with Mr Hassan prior to his death including the level of force used by officers.Investigators are examining body-worn video and CCTV footage, and gathering accounts from a "large number" of police officers and staff.

They have also received a preliminary post-mortem report and initial toxicology results from the Coroner.

The IOPC is liaising with the family’s legal representative to take accounts from family members and are interesting in receiving testimonies from the community.

Investigators have refused to release video footage until the probe has concluded despite public pressure.

IOPC Director for Wales, Catrin Evans, said: “My thoughts remain with Mr Hassan’s family and friends, and all of those affected by his death. We are continuing to analyse and gather evidence to help us piece together the circumstances surrounding his death, and we would also like any members of the public who saw anything relevant to come forward.

“We appreciate Mr Hassan’s family understandably want answers to a range of questions about his death. We will ensure our investigation is independent, thorough and impartial. We intend to keep his family and legal representatives, the Coroner, and South Wales Police regularly updated as our investigation progresses.”

Mr Hassan's family have refused to take part in community reference group meetings, which allow community leaders to ask questions about IOPC cases, which Ms Brown said is consider by the family to be a "PR exercise".

Lee Jasper, vice-chairman of BAME Lawyers 4 Justice, and who has been supporting Mr Hassan's family, said there was no trust in the IOPC's investigation and no satisfactory reason given for holding on to the footage.

He said: "There's no trust or confidence in that process.

"There's no reason why the family and their lawyer can't have access to the bodycam videos now.

"It's been a month.

"You're finding out incremental bits of information like the number of officers he was in contact with and so on.

"It's entirely unsatisfactory.

"They're going to be released eventually anyway, so why is it that the family can't see the final few hours of their loved one's life?

"It is beyond me.

"Somebody could have randomly videoed that whole scene and put it on YouTube.

"And they're telling me that would affect their investigation?"