More than 40 dogs have been rescued from a 'dilapidated' farm in Ceredigion where the animals were kept in "inappropriate conditions."

Officers from the animal welfare charity were alerted to the dogs being kept on the farm, with the charity attending the site on four occasions in January to help the dogs.The number of animals meant the owner was 'struggling to meet their basic needs,' with the RSPCA describing a lack of shelter, poor diet and a lack of parasite control.

The owner accepted a situation the RSPCA describes as being "completely out of control" - and all 45 dogs were signed into the care of the charity.

The RSPCA says the dogs were aged between 11 weeks and 10 years of age - and some were puppies born as a consequence of breeding between the dogs.The animal charity is reminding people both of the importance of neutering pets to avoid unwanted litters, and of current laws in Wales with regards to licencing of those involved in dog breeding activity.

Gemma Cooper, RSPCA inspector said: "These poor dogs were kept in inappropriate conditions at a dilapidated farm building in Ceredigion."Thankfully, the owner worked with us and we were able to get these dogs out of this setting and into a number of different animal centres. We're so proud we were able to rescue these dogs."Some pups have already found new homes - but many of the dogs face a period of rehabilitation and care to get them ready for rehoming."It's so important to get dogs neutered to avoid unwanted litters - and, sadly, this incident was a reminder as to how quickly things can get out of hand. The situation had just got completely out of control.“Fortunately, we were able to work with the owner to get these dogs into animal centres as they start their rehoming journeys."