'Staff party' claims at Holyhead Premier Inn to be investigated by hotel chain

Claims that Premier Inn staff on Anglesey attended a "leaving party" are being investigated by the hotel chain.The gathering is understood to have taken place at the Holyhead site on Anglesey, on Friday 29 January to mark the departure of one of the staff members.Pictures from the night were passed to news site North Wales Live and appear to show hotel workers together for a photograph and seemingly not social distancing.All Premier Inn hotels in Wales are currently closed as per Welsh Government guidance, with the current lockdown restrictions in Wales prohibiting such gatherings.

Under the current coronavirus restrictions in Wales, people are not allowed to socialise indoors or outdoors with anyone outside of their household.

However, people are allowed to exercise with one other person from one other household outdoors - provided they live locally.As part of the national lockdown, workplaces should take all reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus, including adhering to social distancing rules wherever possible.A spokesperson for Premier Inn said: “Our Holyhead hotel is currently closed in line with current government guidance."We have clear safety procedures in place for our team members to follow. We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this gathering and speaking with the team members involved.”