PA Images

Wales is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions across the country by 2050, but the Welsh Government says it hopes to "get there sooner."

The Welsh Government set out its legal commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but says it has ambitions to achieve this before the scheduled date, as it gets ready for COP26 - the 26th United Nations' Climate Change Conference of the Parties in November.

It comes following a recommendation report by the independent Climate Change Committee that revealed net zero emissions, previously thought unachievable and unaffordable by experts, was now possible with ambitious policy and a 'Team Wales' effort.

The new evidence from the Climate Change Committee says greater reductions within the industrial sector will help achieve this goal, as a large proportion of Welsh emissions come from a small number of big emitters, such as the steelworks in Port Talbot.

Credit: PA Images

The report from the Climate Change Committee also highlights the need for everyone in Wales to do their bit to drive emissions down.

The Climate Change Committee says this means government, communities and businesses working together to change how we travel, shop and heat our homes, while switching to lower carbon diets.

The Welsh Government says measures put in place to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere will benefit the health of the people of Wales and give its wildlife and natural world a chance to prosper.

It says these measures include plans on achieving cleaner air, putting an end to harmful agricultural pollution, a shift away from fossil fuel extraction and towards green energy, working towards a net zero public sector in Wales by 2030, and going beyond recycling and making Wales a zero waste nation.

The First Minister Mark Drakeford also previously announced the creation of a National Forest for Wales, where a connected forest ecosystem will extend the length of the country.

Credit: Welsh Government

The recommended emissions reductions pathway set by the Climate Change Committee in their advice would mean Wales will meet its commitments under the landmark Paris Agreement, in a bid to limit global heating to 1.5°C.

However, new science points to a much graver global trajectory, with a recent report by the United Nations estimating the world is on track to warm by more than 3°C.

This is predicted to cause more destructive weather events, the displacement of hundreds of millions of people around the world, and irreparable damage to the world's ecosystems.

Credit: PA Images

Lesley Griffiths MS, Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs said: "We were the first country in the world to declare a climate emergency, but now we will use the new science to make our long-held ambition of a Net Zero Wales, a reality.

"While we have set our intention to achieve this by 2050 in law today, we will continue to do all we can to get there sooner.

"The global climate outlook is grave, and we will not shy away from stopping harmful emissions being pumped into our atmosphere and heating our planet. Business as usual is not an option.

"As with Covid, climate change will impact us all, but the stark reality remains that our most vulnerable communities will be hit the hardest.

"The transition towards a Net Zero Wales must be fair and just, a green and clean future which means good quality jobs and leaves no communities behind.

Credit: PA Images

Lesley Griffiths MS continued: "Recent flooding events have painfully reminded us the havoc our changing weather is already wreaking.

"The science is telling us events such as these will continue to increase and intensify as our world gets warmer.

"While we are a small country, we punch big when it comes to doing the right thing. Wales was one of the worst recyclers in the world before devolution, and now it's one of the best.

"We were central to the industrial revolution as we supplied the world with coal from our hillsides, but now we look to a future of green energy and jobs.

"We also banned fracking as we knew the risks to our environment and the safety to the people of Wales were far too high.

"Perhaps most importantly, we are the first country in the world to have enshrined in law a Future Generations Act.

"This means that any decision the government makes today must be the right thing for our children and grandchildren, and their children too."