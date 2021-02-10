Report by ITV Cymru Wales reporter Charanpreet Khaira

A medical student from Denbighshire has been documenting her life with cancer on the social media platform TikTok.

Eleri Reece-Jones is 21 and was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma last month.

She decided to share the news on TikTok because she couldn't think of the best way to tell her friends.

I didn’t really know how to tell people - in medical school we learn how to break bad news, but when it’s your bad news it’s a completely different situation. There were a lot of people that I wanted to know but I didn’t know how to tell. Eleri Reece-Jones

Just a few weeks after she posted her first video, Eleri's gained more than 30,000 followers - she says the response she's had online has shown her 'how much people care.'

It’s been quite a good distraction for me and it’s also been nice that I can get the message across that GP surgeries are open - go and get it checked out. It showed me how much people care, how much I value my life, how much I value freedom of health - things I probably took for granted, it’s been looking for the positives in really dark places. Eleri Reece-Jones

Credit: TikTok: Eleri Reece-Jones

Eleri is due to start chemotherapy on 18 February. She took to her online community to discuss the best options for her hair - and decided to cut it short and donate it to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides free wigs to children and young people with cancer.

Although her diagnosis with Stage 4 cancer was a shock, Eleri says her decision to stay positive is keeping her going.