Dramatic footage released by the RNLI shows one of their volunteer crews battling "extremely hazardous" weather and large waves on Monday, in order to launch their lifeboat.

The team at Llandudno's RNLI were called out by Holyhead Coastguard to help search the coastline for a person reported to be in a "potentially perilous situation".

The RNLI and Coastguard teams searched the coast around the Little Orme and Penrhyn Bay.

The casualty, who had been caught out by the incoming tide, had scrambled up the lower cliffs to avoid the rising water.

With the lifeboat on scene, the Coastguard team were able to help the stranded individual walk along the shoreline to safety.

The RNLI volunteer crew returned safely to the lifeboat station just under an hour after launching.

The crew battled strong waves and "freezing" temperatures to launch the lifeboat. Credit: RNLI

Llandudno Lifeboat Operations Manager, Captain Marcus Elliott said despite it being a fairly routine rescue, the conditions made this operation "particularly challenging."

"The weather and sea conditions were actually extremely hazardous because of the strong on shore easterly winds and the freezing temperature," he said.

"It is important for the public to think about the local dangers, I would reiterate the need for everyone, whether local or not, to check tide times if they are planning to walk around the area’s beaches, especially as being cut off by the tide is a common cause of lifeboat call outs and even more dangerous in the winter when sea temperatures are low.

"I would also urge those considering any coastline activities to think about the current Covid-19 regulations and not put the lifesaving services to potentially unnecessary risks."