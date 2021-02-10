Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have become official owners of Wrexham AFC.

It first came to light that the pair were keen to take charge of the north Wales football club in September last year and last week it was announced that their takeover bid had been approved.

The Hollywood duo celebrated becoming official owners by changing their names on Twitter to "Wrob" and "Wryan".

In a joint statement, the two owners said it was "a special day" for them both.

Both Reynolds and McElhenney also outlined their priorities for the club's future, which is primarily to return the club to the English Football League "in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."

Wrexham AFC is currently in the National League, one below the EFL's League Two.

The pair have already donated money to Wrexham Foodbank and McElhenney covered the costs for one lifelong Wrexham fan's adapted bathroom.

The joint statement goes on to say: "It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC.

"Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club."

The duo said their four main principles when moving the club forward will focus on protecting its heritage, reinforcing the values of the community, growing the club's global and local presence and creating "a winning culture".

After the takeover was confirmed, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to say he could not wait to get to Wrexham AFC's grounds. Credit: PA Images

Reynolds and McElhenney said work has already begun on a new women's football initiative and they are "committed to investing in current and identifying future members of the first team squad as we build towards a promotion-challenge".

They added that they are in the process of developing their off-the-field team and expect to have a CEO in place before the end of the season.

"All of these people will help us create the kind of commercial opportunities that the third oldest club in the world deserves," they said.

"We will reinvest that revenue back into Wrexham AFC and the community.

"2020 was a difficult year and there are likely to be further public health challenges in the months ahead, but we hope to be cheering the team on from the stands as soon as it’s safe to do so in 2021.”

Wrexham AFC said it was "proud" to confirm the takeover. It added that Reynolds and McElhenney had made a £2 million equity investment into the club, which will be used towards things like enhancing the women's football programme.