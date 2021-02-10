Snow and ice could cause disruption across Wales as weather warnings issued

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for snow and ice for Wales on Friday and Saturday, with the conditions possibly causing some disruption across the country.

Freezing temperatures have been recorded across Wales by day and night, with Whitechurch in Pembrokeshire recording an overnight low of -6.2°C on Tuesday night.

A snow and ice warning has been issued for parts of south-west Wales from Thursday evening, and will be in force between 9pm on Thursday and 11am on Friday.

The Met Office says a combination of light rain, snow and icy patches could bring some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning.

The warning will be in force from Thursday night to Friday morning. Credit: Met Office

A second weather warning for snow and ice has also been issued for most of Wales on Saturday, with treacherous conditions expected and delays and disruption possible.

The weather warning will be in force from midnight on Saturday to 11:59pm on Saturday.

The weather warning is in force for most of the country on Saturday. Credit: Met Office

The Met Office says snow is likely to spread east during Saturday with some accumulations in places and icy stretches and there is potential for disruption to travel.

Information from the Met Office on what to expect:

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Small chance of more prolonged delays with stranded vehicles and cancelled rail and air travel.

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable

Last month Wales saw snowfall across most parts of the country, with the wintry weather conditions causing some Covid vaccination centres to temporarily close due to the snow.