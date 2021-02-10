Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Tomasz Waga.

A murder investigation was launched by South Wales Police after Tomasz’s body was found on a road in the Penylan area of Cardiff on 28 January.

On Wednesday, they confirmed two men, aged 29 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently being held in police custody at Cardiff Bay Police Station.

Police said Tomasz travelled from Dagenham to an address on Newport Road.

Police say they believe a disturbance took place at a property on Newport Road before Tomasz was found dead Credit: Google Maps

They believe a "disturbance" took place there at around 10:30pm and enquiries are continuing to establish how he ended up on Westville Road, where he was found.

Forensic examination of a flat in Penlline Road, Whitchurch, is also taking place following the arrest of the two men.

Tomasz’s family have been updated and continue to be supported by family liaison officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea who is leading the investigation said: “These arrests are a significant development in the investigation but enquiries are still very much on-going.

“We are grateful for the response from the public so far but we are still keen to speak to anyone who was in or driving through the Newport Road and Westville Road areas between 10pm and midnight on Thursday, January 28.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in Westville Road, Minster Road or near to 319 Newport Road between 10pm and midnight to contact the incident room as the smallest piece of information; however inconsequential it may seem, may be valuable to our investigation. “