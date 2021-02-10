Union leaders are seeking urgent clarification about a claim by the Prime Minister that Bridgend was going to be 'a centre of battery manufacturing.'

Hopes of a new factory being built were dashed last year when it was announced that a facility would be based in North East England.

Boris Johnson said at Prime Minister’s Question’s that Bridgend was going to be “one of the great centres of battery manufacturing in this country, if not the world”.

Unite said his comments flew in the face of the announcement in December by Britishvolt that they were not going to locate their new factory at St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Credit: PA Images

Peter Hughes, Unite Wales Regional Secretary said: “The Prime Minister’s comments today regarding Bridgend are news to everyone in Wales.

“We have been told that Britishvolt are not going ahead with their plans for St Athan, yet the Prime Minister is now stating that Bridgend will be a world centre for battery manufacturing.

“Our question to Boris Johnson is what is this statement based upon.

“Either the Prime Minister has desperately needed good news for the Welsh nation or he has made a gigantic blunder and simply got his facts wrong.

“Which one is it?”

Boris Johnson declared in Parliament that Bridgend would be one of the “great centres” of battery manufacturing despite no indication of such a project at the South Wales location.