Covid-19 vaccine: Rollout ramps up as 20% of Welsh population vaccinated

The latest vaccination figures show 684,097 people in Wales have now received their first dose of a coronavirus jab.

20% People in Wales have been vaccinated

It is good news for Wales, which has become the first nation of the UK to vaccinate 20% of its population.

Last week, someone was vaccinated here every 4 seconds.

The latest figures released by Public Health Wales show 27 people have died after testing positive for the virus. On Monday, Wales' death toll surpassed 5,000.

The incidence rate of coronavirus in Wales has fallen to around 110 cases per 100,000 people but the chief executive of NHS Wales, Dr Andrew Goodall, has warned "the situation in the NHS remains precarious."

The number of vaccines given in each health board in Wales Credit: Public Health Wales

Latest vaccination figures in Wales

Over 80s

160,106 first doses given with take up of 87.6%

Aged 75 - 79

113,283 first doses given with a take up of 84.2%

Aged 70 - 74

135,544 first doses given with a take up of 73.5%

Care home residents

13,988 first doses given with a take up of 79.1%

Care home workers

33,832 first doses given with a take up of 83%

Health care workers

117,181 first doses given

The priority list for vaccinations in Wales Credit: Welsh Government

Who is being vaccinated now?

Health boards across Wales are currently vaccinating priority groups 1-4.

They include people who are:

70 years and over

Clinically Extremely Vulnerable

Almost all of those in these priority groups have now received their first dose, with health board calling on anyone who hasn't yet been given an appointment to contact them to arrange one.

Next on the list will be people aged 65 - 69, with some health boards already making preparations to start vaccinating this group soon.

Powys Teaching Health Board has started a reserve list for people in the next priority group.

People on this list will be given appointments if the health board are unable to fill them with people in priority groups 1 - 4.

Wales is vaccinating more people per population than the rest of the UK Credit: PA

How does Wales compare with the rest of the UK?

Wales has now vaccinated over 20% of the population putting it ahead of other UK nations.

There was criticism early in the rollout, with First Minister Mark Drakeford defending an intentionally slower vaccine rollout.

But Wales has since moved ahead as the vaccination programme continues.

The number of vaccinations by population: