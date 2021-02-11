A court heard how the mother and her daughter were hit as they pulled out onto the B2465 near Fonmon. Credit: Google Maps

An "extremely dangerous" driver who admitted causing the death of a mother and seriously injuring her daughter has been jailed.

South Wales Police said 25-year-old Owen Daniel was driving a blue BMW at speeds estimated by witnesses to be up to 100mph shortly before the collision on July 3 2019.

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said witnesses also described Daniel as driving as though he were "in a computer game” and that one had "never seen anyone drive that dangerously in real life".

Jeanette Macdonald, also known as Jeanette Preece, was driving her daughter home from a dentist's appointment when her vehicle was hit as she pulled onto the B4265 near Fonmon in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The mum-of-three was taken to the University Hospital of Wales but died from her injuries.

Her daughter, Paige Sturrock, who was 19 years old at the time, required surgery after she suffered facial and internal injuries.

Owen Daniel has been jailed for four years and 11 months. Credit: South Wales Police

During a police interview, Daniel, from Eglwys Brewis, said he had been travelling at around 60mph and attempted to swerve to avoid the collision as Ms Macdonald pulled out of the junction.

But during the second day of his trial at Cardiff Crown Court, he changed his plea and admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, South Wales Police said.

The court heard a tractor driver who had been overtaken by Daniel before the collision told police the defendant mounted the pavement when trying to overtake before accelerating once again.

The force said Daniel was jailed for four years and 11 months and disqualified from driving for nine years and five months.

Sergeant Huw O'Connell said: "Owen Daniel's reckless actions that day cost a much-loved woman her life and left a huge void in the lives of all who knew her.

"Jeanette's daughter also suffered serious injuries, and in addition had to witness the aftermath of the collision. I'm sure the harrowing memories of that day will haunt her forever.

I also hope it sends a strong message to other motorists and encourages them to think when they get behind the wheel. Sergeant Huw O'Connell, South Wales Police

"Owen Daniel has also ruined his own life - he will have to live with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life. I hope this sentence affords him the opportunity to reflect on the gravity of what he has done.

"Speeding is one of the leading factors in collisions in Wales, and when driven recklessly and irresponsibly, cars can be lethal weapons as this case has so tragically proven."