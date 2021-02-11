Mum-of-two had both legs amputated after first believing she had Covid

A mum-of-two was had to have both legs amputated after being rushed into hospital believing she was ill with coronavirus.

Cher Little, from Connah's Quay, first felt unwell with a high temperature, headache and a fever on October 6 and was booked in for a Covid test.

But when a rash started to develop on her face the following day and her health rapidly declined, her family called an ambulance immediately.

The 46-year-old's body then started to turn black, and she was diagnosed with a life-threatening infection called meningococcal septicaemia.

Her younger sister, Sian Lloyd, recalled the moment Cher was rushed into hospital.

"By the time she got to A&E, her whole body was black from head to toe and was blistering and bleeding out," she said.

"It was horrific, and she had to go through it all on her own because of the Covid rules."

The mum-of-two has been described as "the life and soul of the party". Credit: Family photo

Cher was admitted to the Countess of Chester Hospital in Flintshire and within 15 minutes she was put into a coma due to multiple organ failure.

"Each time they tried to bring her out of the coma she wasn't responding very well, so they had to keep on putting her back to sleep," Sian continued.

They told us she was the sickest patient in the hospital at one stage. Sian Lloyd

Meningococcal septicemia is a blood stream infection, and involves bacteria entering the bloodstream and damaging the walls of the blood vessels. This can cause bleeding into the skin and organs.

Although she was given just a 20% survival rate, Cher came off her ventilator and started breathing for herself three weeks later.

During her recovery, Cher was also diagnosed with Covid-19.

"We were told from the very beginning that because of the lack of blood flowing through her extremities, she was likely to have extensive damage to her hands and feet," Sian said.

"She was covered in scars, but they did manage to save her hands and the scars on her nose and face went."However, Cher's feet were incredibly painful to walk on and many of the bones had already started to "die".

Cher also lost her spleen and overcame severe kidney problems as a result of her illness. Credit: Family photo

Hospital staff lined up to applaud Cher leaving the Countess of Chester Hospital when she returned home for a month on Christmas Eve.

After time spent at home with her partner and two children over Christmas Cher went back into hospital on January 26.

Sian said: "They were carrying out procedures to see if they could save her feet."They knew she had to lose six toes - four off one foot and two off another - and they got that done. They also carried out a procedure called a debridement where they dig into the (dead skin) beneath the soles of the feet to see whether they can save them or not."

On February 3 Cher's feet were deemed too damaged and were amputated below the knees.

Every day I thank my lucky stars that she's still with us. Sian Lloyd

A fundraising page has been set up by Sian to pay for crucial alterations to Cher's home - and within just 24 hours more than £20,000 was raised.

Sian said: "Everybody has got behind her. She is so well-loved. People are just shocked and saddened to see what has happened to her."