A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a property in a Wrexham village.

North Wales Police said they received a call at around 26 minutes past midnight on Thursday morning, reporting that a body had been found in a house fire in Ruabon.

When officers arrived at the address they found the body of a female, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old local man is currently in police custody and a murder investigation continues.

Police are appealing for members of the public to come forward if they have information that relates to this incident.

Chief Inspector, Neil Maxwell, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family. We will have extra police officers patrolling the Ruabon area this morning carrying out investigations.

“If anyone has any information about this incident please call us on 101.”