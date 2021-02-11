People in Cardiff were left queuing outside a vaccination centre after IT problems caused disruption at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

People with appointments, who were mostly over 70, found themselves queuing outside Splott vaccination centre in freezing conditions.

People queued outside the vaccination in Splott Credit: ITV Wales

NHS Wales reported ''performance issues'' with IT systems on Thursday morning affecting the Welsh Immunisation system. These issues were resolved by the afternoon.

One woman left waiting outside said: ''If they give you a time, they should give you a time so you shouldn't have to queue.

''Hopefully it won't be too long in this cold. When you're older you feel it more.''

Despite the cold conditions, most people were in good spirits as they waited for their appointment.

One man said: ''It was only yesterday that I even knew that I had an appointment so to find out yesterday and be vaccinated today is brilliant.''

Another woman waiting in line added: ''It's not always like this because I came with my brother on Saturday and there was no queue at all so obviously they have a problem today. It's just one of those things.''

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board thanked those waiting for their patience and apologised for the inconvenience.

