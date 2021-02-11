Wales have announced their squad ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland, naming the same front five that gained success against Ireland last weekend.

Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis will form the front row at Murrayfield, with Adam Beard partnering with captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second row.

Both Josh Navidi and Josh Macleod are unavailable due to injury, with the latter originally selected to earn his first cap at blindside flanker before being ruled out.

George North's hopes of winning his 100th Wales cap on Saturday have also been dashed by injury.

North was injured during Wales' clash with Ireland last weekend. Credit: PA Images

North had been set for a third successive start at outside centre, but suffered a scratched eye during a 21-16 victory over Ireland, making him the fifth player from that starting line-up ruled out because of injury.

Despite missing the Scotland game, 28-year-old North will still break Australia captain Michael Hooper's record as the youngest player to reach a century of caps for their country if he plays against England on February 27.

Aaron Wainwright comes into the back row to line-up alongside Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Liam Williams will be on the wing with Gareth Davies at nine, while Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin make up the new central pairing.

Navidi is unavailable due to injury. Credit: PA Images

Wayne Pivac said: “We were pleased to kick the tournament off with a victory last weekend and to be heading to Scotland with a win behind us.

“We continue to build and to move forward and it is great to do that from a position of winning.

“It is a quick six-day turnaround this week but we are looking forward to getting back out there.

“We have picked up a couple of injuries but we see it as more of an opportunity for those coming into the side.

“We have to feel extremely disappointed for Josh (Macleod) who we selected to start and to win his first cap only to be ruled out later that day through injury.”

Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones and Leon Brown provide the front-row cover for Wales with Will Rowlands and James Botham completing the forward contingent.

New Zealand-born Cardiff Blues centre Willis Halaholo, who qualifies for Wales through residency and was only called into the squad on Wednesday, is among the replacements.

Wales team to play Scotland

1. Wyn Jones (31 Caps)

2. Ken Owens (78 Caps)

3. Tomas Francis (53 Caps)

4. Adam Beard (22 Caps)

5. Alun Wyn Jones (CAPT) (144 Caps)

6. Aaron Wainwright (27 Caps)

7. Justin Tipuric (81 Caps)

8. Taulupe Faletau (82 Caps)

9. Gareth Davies (58 Caps)

10. Dan Biggar (88 Caps)

11. Liam Williams (67 Caps)

12. Nick Tompkins (9 Caps)

13. Owen Watkin (26 Caps)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (5 Caps)

15. Leigh Halfpenny (94 Caps)

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee (33 Caps)

17. Rhodri Jones (18 Caps)

18. Leon Brown (13 Caps)

19. Will Rowlands (6 Caps)

20. James Botham (3 Caps)

21. Kieran Hardy (2 Caps)

22. Callum Sheedy (5 Caps)

23. Uilisi Halaholo (Uncapped)

Players unavailable for selection:

Dan Lydiate (released), Josh Navidi, Josh Macleod, Tomos Williams, Johnny Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hallam Amos, Josh Adams.