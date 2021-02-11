Two men charged in connection with murder of 23-year-old Tomasz Waga

Two men have been charged in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Tomasz Waga.

A murder investigation was launched after Mr Waga’s body was found on a road in the Penylan area of Cardiff on 28 January.

On Thursday, South Wales Police confirmed 23-year-old Damjano Velo, from Whitchurch, Cardiff, has been charged with his murder.

Officers also confirmed Behar Kaci, 29, of no fixed address, has been charged with drugs and money laundering offences.

Mr Waga's family has been updated and continue to be supported by family liaison officers.

An incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station and the investigation is being led by South Wales Police’s major crime team.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea who is leading the investigation said: "The charging of these two men is a significant step in the investigation into the murder of Tomasz Waga but enquiries are still very much ongoing.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in Westville Road, Minster Road or near to 319 Newport Road between 10pm and midnight on Thursday 28 January, to contact the incident room as the smallest piece of information; however inconsequential it may seem, may be valuable to our investigation."