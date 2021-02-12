The family of a woman who was found dead in Pontypool has described her as an "amazing mum and nan" and "dear friend" to many.

Linda Maggs, 74, formally Linda Minahan, was found at a property in Sebastopol on 6 February by emergency services. She was declared dead at the scene.

Her family, who are being supported by specially trained officers, said Linda was "adored" by them and "tragically taken away too soon".

“She was a dear mum who was always at the end of a phone to give us love and advice when we needed it. She was adored by her son Andrew, daughter Kerry, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Allan and all her grandchildren", a tribute read.

“She was beautiful inside and out and will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

“She had the kindest heart and would do anything for anyone.

“Our lives will never be the same and her memory will be treasured by us forever.

“We request that you please respect our privacy at this sad time.”

A 70-year-old man from Pontypool was charged with murder and appeared in Cardiff Crown Court on 9 February.