Spectacular icicles lining Welsh roadside leave locals in awe

Impressive formations of ice have formed along a roadside in Flintshire, following freezing temperatures and snow across Wales.

Alison Violet Best, from Pen y Ffordd, said she saw the ice structures near Llong on her way back from an essential food shop in Mold.

She told ITV News, "When I drove past them I had to do a double take. I thought to myself, 'Wow, what an earth?', I turned around and out came the camera."

More freezing temperatures, snow and ice are expected this weekend with a yellow weather warning in place until midnight on Saturday.

A yellow weather warning is in place until midnight on Saturday, with winds of up to 40mph expected for south west Wales, dropping to 20mph further inland throughout the day.

Alison Best captured the amazing icicles on her way home from a food shop Credit: Alison Best

"Behind the hedge is a hill, and with all the rain we've had the water has run off the land creating puddles. When the cars have driven past the spray has frozen over the hedges due to the very cold weather we are experiencing."

"I've never seen this before, crazy times!", Alison said.

James Lawson captured icicles on this tree in Cwmbran Credit: James Lawson

James Lawson, a bus driver from Cwmbran, "The photo was taken in Llandogo. I thought, that looks pretty cool, I haven't seen that before and grabbed a quick picture of it."

"It was taken on my iPhone and hasn't been edited in any way."