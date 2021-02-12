Wales hits its first Covid vaccination milestone: What next?

As Wales reaches its first key milestone of offering a coronavirus vaccine to everyone in its first four priority groups, those involved in the immunisation campaign are now turning their attention to other people at risk.

The Welsh Government's vaccination priorities, along with the other UK nations, are guided by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Members of the JCVI advise the UK Governments on what they deem to be the most effective strategies of vaccination rollout to "minimise loss of life" and protect people particularly at risk.

People queue to receive their coronavirus vaccine Credit: PA Images

Now that the Welsh Government and those involved in Wales' vaccination rollout have successfully achieved their first milestone, who is deemed next in line for a vaccine and what are the next milestones?

The Welsh Government is now working towards a springtime target of vaccinating the next five priority groups Credit: PA Images

Spring 2021

The Welsh Government said in its recent Vaccination Strategy for Wales publication that it was "setting three key milestones to drive our efforts".

Its second big milestone is, subject to vaccine supply, to have offered a vaccine to everyone in the next groups by the Spring.

These are:

People aged 65 and over

People aged between 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions

People aged 60 and over

People aged 55 and over

People aged 50 and over

The UK government is responsible for vaccination procurement on behalf of the devolved nations.

If the Welsh Government can reach the spring target, it will mean it has vaccinated the top nine priority cohorts set by the JCVI.

The JCVI's immunisation guidance states that, taken together, people in the top nine priority groups represent around 99% of preventable deaths from Covid-19.

The third key milestone is to offer the vaccine to the remainder of the eligible adult population in the Autumn Credit: PA Images

Autumn

Offering the vaccine to the rest of the eligible adult population by the Autumn is the Welsh Government's third key milestone.

However, the administration has said that it does not yet know precisely how much supply will be available at the time, so further planning may be needed for achieving its Autumn ambitions.

Vaccinations could then be given to people based on their occupation; including members of the armed forces, police officers and teachers Credit: PA Images

What about after that?

After the vaccination campaign has covered the JCVI's top nine priority cohorts and the rest of the adult population, phase 1 of the rollout, the JCVI believes the focus should then turn to preventing hospitalisations.

The committee has also indicated that vaccines could be given to those whose occupation puts them at a greater risk of being exposed to coronavirus.

That would include first responders, the military, those involved in the justice system, teachers, transport workers and public servants deemed essential to the pandemic response.

However, the JCVI has also said that prioritising vaccinations based on occupation is a matter for government policymakers.

Moving forward, the scientific committee has said that as more is learnt about vaccines' effectiveness and safety in groups like pregnant women and children, guidance may change in the future.

