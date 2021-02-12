Wales has achieved its target of offering coronavirus vaccines to everyone in the first four priority groups, the Welsh Government has said.

The First Minister said the milestone was a "truly phenomenal effort" for the country's vaccine rollout, which has so far seen 684,097 people receive their first dose.

Mark Drakeford promised residents and staff in care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, all people aged 70 or over, and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals would be offered the jab by mid-February.

It comes after Wales failed to meet an earlier target of vaccinating 70% of over-80s by January 24 - only managing 52.8% by that time.

On Friday, Mr Drakeford said: "To have achieved this first milestone and offered vaccination to everyone in the first four priority groups - those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus - is a truly phenomenal effort.

"I want to thank everyone who has been working around the clock to reach this point."

First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed a planned reduction in vaccine supply is expected in Wales in the next few weeks. Credit: PA Images

Health minister Vaughan Gething said "not everyone in these groups will have attended their appointment yet", and that "some will not have responded and some will have chosen not to have the vaccine".

He added that the Welsh Government is now looking ahead to meet the next milestone, including to complete the vaccinations of those in the next five priority groups by the spring.

The Welsh Conservative's leader in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, labelled the achievement "a true British and Welsh success story".

He added: "I would like to thank everyone involved, especially our incredibly hard-working vaccination teams and armed forces who have gone above and beyond delivering the rollout programme.

"The UK Government's bold decision to opt out of the disastrous EU scheme has now been fully vindicated and ensured Wales has had the vaccines available to meet this target and protect the most vulnerable in our society.

"There is still a long road ahead of us with second doses still to be administered to those most at risk and over three quarters of the population requiring their first jab, but this is a significant milestone we can all celebrate as we look to recover from the pandemic and rebuild Wales."

33,832 care home staff have been reported to have had their first dose of the vaccine. Credit: PA Images

In mid-January, the Welsh Government faced criticism for vaccinating fewer people in proportion to its population than the other home nations.

But on Wednesday, Wales became first UK nation to vaccinate more than 20% of its population, and one of the first countries in the world to do so.

160,106 The number of over-80s reported to have had their first dose of the vaccine.

However, Mr Drakeford has confirmed a planned reduction in vaccine supply is expected in Wales in the next few weeks.

He told a Welsh Parliament committee on Thursday that one of the "challenges" of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Wales was supply.

People in Cardiff were left queuing outside a vaccination centre after IT problems caused disruption. Credit: ITV Wales

On Thursday, people in Cardiff were left queuing outside a vaccination centre after IT problems caused disruption at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

People with appointments, who were mostly over 70, found themselves queuing outside Splott vaccination centre in freezing conditions.

248,827 The number of people aged between 70-79 reported to have had their first dose.

Public Health Wales said on Thursday the total of first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered had increased by 28,678 in 24 hours.

The agency said 3,795 second doses have also been given, an increase of 108.

In total, 87.6% of over-80s in Wales have received their first dose, along with 84.2% of those aged 75-79 and 73.5% of those aged 70-74.

For care homes, 79.1% of residents and 83% of staff have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.