Weather warnings as snow, ice and more freezing temperatures to hit Wales

More freezing temperatures, snow and ice could bring travel disruption to large parts of Wales this weekend, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning is in place until midnight on Saturday, with winds of up to 40mph expected for south west Wales, dropping to 20mph further inland throughout the day.

The forecaster has also warned that up to 5cm of snow could fall in some areas until 11am.

It comes after temperatures in the UK fell to almost -23°C on Wednesday night - the lowest in more than two decades.

The mercury dropped to -22.9°C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire. This is the coldest temperature recorded in the UK since 1995, when -21.3°C was recorded in Altnaharra in the Highlands.

The mercury is expected to drop to minus Wales and England hover around minus 5°C, while temperatures in parts of central and northern Scotland could drop to 15°C in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Met Office said it was unlikely that any record low temperatures would be set in the coming days, with slightly milder temperatures expected over the weekend.

But Met Office forecaster Matthew Box said: "It's going to be quite a windy day, which will add to the raw feel given the low maximum temperatures on Friday."

How will Wales be affected?

The Met Office said some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

There may be more prolonged delays with stranded vehicles and cancelled rail and air travel

Some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Untreated pavements and cycle paths could become impassable

Earlier this year snow caused disruption to police work in north Wales, with officers getting stuck in the snow when rescuing a motorist breaking lockdown restrictions.

North Wales Police said some drivers were ignoring closed road signs to drive to mountains to look at the snow.