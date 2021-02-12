Welsh domestic abuse survivor praised by Duchess of Cornwall for pioneer work

A Welsh domestic abuse survivor has been praised by the Duchess of Cornwall for her pioneer work in providing access to support for other victims.

Rachel Williams almost died when she was shot in the leg by her former husband at the Newport hairdressing salon after suffering 18 years of abuse.

She now works as a pioneer for SafeLives, a charity supporting survivors of abusive partner, which has recently launched a new scheme enabling victims to get help.

The project, introduced in mid-January, is operating in more than 2,000 pharmacies and offers a private space for a person when they mention the codeword ANI (Action Needed Immediately).

On Friday, Ms Williams told Good Morning Britain that at least 20 people have used the scheme so far, according to Home Office data.

She added that lockdown restrictions have worsened the situation for domestic abuse victims.

"We say it's like walking on eggshells when you're living with a perpetrator of abuse, but I think during lockdown it must feel like you're walking on broken glass.

"I just can't even comprehend it, and I just urge anybody if you are being abused to just reach out, go and ask for ANI at your local pharmacy."

Speaking about her abuse, she said: "I chose not to be a victim, but a victor.

"I just want to get the message out to other victims out there that there is light at the end of tunnel and you can get through it."

The Duchess of Cornwall discussed the ANI scheme with SafeLives during a video call on Tuesday.

During a meeting with Rachel and SafeLives chief executive, Suzanne Jacob, the Duchess of Cornwall pledged to do all she can to help domestic abuse victims.

During the call on Tuesday, Camilla said about the project was "pure brilliance because it's so simple, yet it's so effective".

She continued: "My heart is well and truly in it so I'd really like to do anything to help all these wonderful people."

The duchess, who is patron of SafeLives, praised Ms Williams, who has written a book about her harrowing experiences.

Camilla told her: "You have been such a wonderful spokesman, because, you know, you've suffered this terrible abuse and yet you're prepared to get up and talk about it - and I think that is what is needed.

"I think you ought to have an army of Rachels."

114,986 The number of calls to the National Domestic Abuse Helpline between April and December.

SafeLives was founded by Baroness Diana Barran at her kitchen table in 2005 and it established the best friend rule - if your best friend was experiencing domestic abuse, what would you want for them?

The charity provides a range of services for those who have endured domestic abuse and works with other organisations with the ultimate aim of eradicating the issue.

Last week chairman of the Commons Home Affairs Committee, Yvette Cooper, warned a "deeply troubling" rise in reports of domestic abuse has continued throughout the pandemic and "shows no sign of abating".

Calls and contacts logged by the National Domestic Abuse Helpline increased by 34%, between April and December, compared with 85,771 for the same period in 2019, figures provided to her committee suggested.