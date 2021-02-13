Nine sex attacks in Swansea park in one morning

Nine indecent assaults were reported in Swansea's Singleton Park on Friday morning, according to South Wales Police.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday but was later released with "no further action."

The incidents all happened between 8am and 1pm on Friday.

The police are appealing for information and are particularly keen to speak to the person pictured above.

Detective Inspector Peter Collins said: “We appreciate these incidents are concerning to local residents who are regularly using the park during lockdown.

“We are taking this very seriously and our investigation is ongoing. We also have extra patrols in and around the park.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in park between 8am and 1pm yesterday – no matter how insignificant you feel your information maybe as it could help with our enquiry.”