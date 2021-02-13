Pedestrian dies after being hit by a 'number of vehicles' on M4 near Bridgend

A pedestrian has died after a collision involving a "number of vehicles" on the M4 between junction 34 and 35, near Bridgend.

The incident occurred at around 5.45am on Saturday morning.

A 34-year-old man was killed after being involved in the road traffic collision and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

The road has been kept closed on Saturday morning between junctions 33 and 35 and people are being asked to avoid the area.

South Wales Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision.

Sergeant Huw O’Connell, of the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “It is vitally important that anyone who was travelling between J34-35 on M4 between 5.35am and 5.50am this morning in either direction and have seen anything, however insignificant make contact with us.

“We would especially like to hear from anyone who travelled in the area and may have dash camera footage.”