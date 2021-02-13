Snow and ice could cause disruption across the country with the Met Office extending weather warnings to cover much of Wales.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place across most of Wales on Saturday until 10pm.

As much as 2-7 cm of snow could fall on higher ground and strong winds could lead to blizzard conditions and drifting.

Some roads and railways could be affected and there's a greater risk of slips and falls on icy surfaces.

There is also the possibility of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The following parts of Wales are covered by the weather warning: