Stunning pictures show waterfall completely frozen as temperatures drop to -2

Stunning pictures show a waterfall completely frozen after temperatures in north Wales dropped to -2C.Onlookers marvelled at Aber Falls, near the village of Abergwyngregyn, Gwynedd, as the normally free-flowing beauty spot turned solid.While official temperatures in the region dropped as low as -2C, experts said it would feel like -9C due to the wind chill factor.

Blizzards and snow drifts could be seen on Saturday as wintry weather battered north Wales.A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for a large section of Wales on Saturday as forecasters warn of snow and freezing rain.The Met Office warning comes into place at 9am, and remains in place until 10pm.Forecasters are warning that there could be heavy snow, ice and strong winds through the day.The warning is in place for Gwynedd, Conwy and a small part of Denbighshire.

A Met Office spokesman said: "A band of snow is likely to arrive into Northern Ireland during the early hours of Saturday with snow continuing here though the day."1-4 cm of snow is possible widely with 5-10 cm, perhaps up to 15 cm over high ground."Later snow may turn to freezing rain across parts of Northern Ireland bringing an additional ice risk."Whilst there remains a chance of heavy snow for parts of Wales and western Scotland it is more uncertain whether there will be sufficient snow to cause any disruption in these areas."Strong southeasterly winds across the warning area may lead to drifting and blizzard conditions over hills."They have warned that disruption on the roads, power cuts and rural communities being cut off could happen.