Man arrested after reports of nine sex attacks in Swansea park

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after nine reports of indecent assaults in the space of five hours at a Swansea Park.

South Wales Police said the alleged incidents happened between 8am and 1pm on Friday in and around Singleton Park.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday, but released with no further action.

Detective Inspector Peter Collins said: “We are thankful for the support we have received from the local community so far and I would appeal if anyone has any information that they have not yet shared with us please do so now.”