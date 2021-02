A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found during a house fire near Wrexham.

North Wales police said Kyle Ellis, of Ruabon, Wrexham, would appear before Llandudno magistrates’ court on Monday.

A murder probe had begun at Ruabon after the body of the woman was found following a house fire early on Thursday.

Officer said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.