First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government has hit its "first vaccination milestone" this weekend as more than three-quarters of a million people receive the first dose of the jab.

Mr Drakeford also set out their next target to offer the vaccination "to everyone over 50 and all those at risk by the Spring."

Public Health Wales said a total of 771,651 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had now been given, an increase of 22,206 from the previous day.

The agency said 4,573 second doses have also been given, an increase of 349.

In total, 89.3% of over-80s in Wales have received their first dose, along with 89.9% of those aged 75-79 and 88.3% of those aged 70-74.

For care homes, 81.4% of residents and 84.3% of staff have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

There have been a further 394 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 199,155.

Public Health Wales reported another 15 deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,121.

The Welsh Government is set to publish a new roadmap out of lockdown on Friday.

More than 15 million people in the UK have now had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.