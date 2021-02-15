A fourth member of staff from the Welsh Ambulance Service has died with coronavirus.Father-of-three Kevin Hughes, 41, from Anglesey, worked on the information and communications technology service desk based at St Asaph.He died at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor on Sunday 14 February after battling the virus for several weeks.Mr Hughes had been with the ambulance service since May 2017 and had previously worked for RAF Valley Search and Rescue and Anglesey County Council.He was described as a dedicated family man to wife Emma and children Liam, Sioned and Jamie.Chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, Jason Killens, said: "Kevin's loss will be felt deeply by everyone here and we extend our deepest sympathies to Emma, Kevin’s children and his wider family.

"Our focus will now be on supporting his family and bereaved colleagues at this most difficult time."Mr Hughes' line manager Kara Walsh added: "Kevin was a well-respected member of the ICT service desk."The messages that myself and the team have received from across the Welsh Ambulance Service since his death speaks volumes of how well liked he was. He will be truly missed by us all."Kevin is the fourth Welsh Ambulance Service colleague who has died with Covid-19.

It follows the recent death of Alan Haigh earlier this month, Paul Teesdale, a call handler for the non-emergency patient transport service in January, and the death in April of Gerallt Davies MBE who was a paramedic in Swansea.

