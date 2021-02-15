Five-year-old burns survivor ‘climbs Everest’ without leaving home

A five-year-old burns survivor and his brother are raising money for charity by climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest at home.

Harley Harvey, from Ceredigion, was left badly injured after being involved in a horrific caravan fire in January last year.

His younger brother Zac, who was three years old, tragically died in the blaze.

During his recovery, Harley was helped by the Welsh Dragon Burns Club charity and now he and his older brother Alex, 10, want to give something back.

They have set themselves the immense challenge of climbing 44,000 steps using their staircase at home and are aiming to raise £3,000.

Little Harley has already overcome huge obstacles in his short life, so is undaunted by the prospect of 'climbing' the world's highest mountain.

After the devastating fire, he was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital and his mum Erin was told to prepare for the worst.

Miraculously, he began to recover from his injuries and within a few months he was back on his feet, although he still needs surgery on his burns.

Erin said: “It’s been hard at times but we’ve been lucky to have a lot of support around us from friends and family and the community, which has helped a lot along the way.

“And Harley’s energy and positivity has helped us all deal with it, I think.”

The boys are climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest from the family home in Ceredigion. Credit: PA Images

The boys have set themselves the target of climbing the 13 steps at the family home 40 times a day.

If they stay on course, it’ll take them around 12 weeks to complete the challenge.

By the time they've finished, they will have climbed the stairs a whopping 3,403 times.

Erin admits she expects there will be days when the boys need a "nudge" but says they’re excited about the challenge ahead.

Harley’s brother Alex agrees that it’s a worthwhile cause for the two of them.

“It’ll help other children with burns in the hospitals, and I like to be kind", he said.

The Welsh Dragon Burns Club is based in Swansea and provides support for children with burns injuries and their families.

“They’re going to be a big part of our lives for the next few years," Erin said.

“Obviously because of the situation [with Covid] there haven’t been as many face-to-face appointments.

“But they’re great – they’re always on the end of the phone. They’re a really great team.”

The boys have so far raised almost £400 of their £3,000 target.

