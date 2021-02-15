Tributes to Welsh snooker great Doug Mountjoy who has died aged 78

Tributes have been paid from across the world of snooker after the death of former Welsh champion Doug Mountjoy aged 78.

Two-time former UK champion Mountjoy was a regular on the circuit for well over a decade.

He turned professional on the back of picking up the world amateur title in 1976, reaching the World Championship final in 1981.

World Snooker Tour confirmed the news on its Twitter account on Sunday evening, linking to an article quoting Mountjoy's close friend and 1980 world champion Cliff Thorburn, who said: "So sad to hear of Doug Mountjoy's passing today.

"He was a true champion and gentleman. He had all the shots and the heart of a lion. You knew he was in the room by his laughter and I spent many a happy time with Doug. My sympathies to his family and friends."

Mountjoy, who reached a career-high of fifth in the world rankings in 1990, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1993 and subsequently had a lung removed.

He continued to play professionally until 1997, however, and went on to become a coach in Dubai and then back home in Wales.

Doug Mountjoy (left) was a two-time UK snooker champion Credit: PA Images

Other players, past and present, also expressed their sadness on social media.

Jimmy White wrote: "Sorry to hear about the loss of a great legend of the sport. Rip Doug Mountjoy."

Dennis Taylor said: "Just heard the sad news of the passing of one of our Legends. Doug Mountjoy a very special Welsh man. RIP my dear friend."

Ken Doherty wrote: "Very sorry to hear the passing of Doug Mountjoy today, he was a great player and character. My condolences to his family and friends. RIP."

Shaun Murphy said: "Sad to hear the passing of Doug Mountjoy. One of Snooker's most memorable faces from Snooker's golden age #ripdoug."

In a joint statement, World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn and World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association chairman Jason Ferguson said: "Doug was a first and foremost a lovely man, who had great friendships with many players on the tour throughout the 1970s and onwards.

"He had a fantastic dedication to our sport, he simply loved the game and was always willing to help others to improve, both as a player and later as a coach.

"On the table he was a fierce competitor and a fine champion who won a multitude of tournaments. His revival late in his career to win two events including the UK Championship was an incredible achievement.

"Doug will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him, and our sincere condolences go to his family."