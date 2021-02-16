There are concerns over rising coronavirus infection rates in Powys, with the area currently having the third highest rate of positive cases in Wales and the highest test positivity rate.

The rise in cases has also coincided with the news that more than 200 people from Powys have now died following a positive test for coronavirus.

Stuart Bourne, Director of Public Health in Powys, said the recent rise was in part due to outbreaks in specific places.

He said: "The recent rise in the rate of cases is partly due to outbreaks of COVID-19 in specific settings across the county.

"Workplaces provide an opportunity for infection to spread, especially in settings where people work closely, where there is a high throughput of staff and where the environment may allow the virus to persist.

"It is vital that all employees in workplaces follow guidance around hand hygiene, social distancing and use of personal protective equipment (PPE) both in and out of the workplace to prevent outbreaks occurring.

"In particular, car sharing and congregating at breaks or at the start and end of shifts should not take place. If at all possible, people should be working from home."

Mr Bourne added that the new 'Kent' variant of coronavirus, which is around 70% more transmissible, was increasingly being found in positive test results.

"There is evidence that a new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 is circulating in Powys," he said.

"The 'Kent' variant is now commonly being isolated in the test results of Powys residents. This is concerning because it is more easily spread and it is more likely that exposure to the virus will lead to infection."

The Director of Public Health has expressed concerns over infection rates in the area Credit: PA Images

Public Health Wales data published on Tuesday showed the Powys Health Board area currently has a seven-day case rate of 117 per 100,000 people.

The all-Wales seven-day case rate stands at 88 per 100,000 people.

There were a further eight suspected coronavirus deaths in Wales and 275 new confirmed cases, the agency's data revealed.

On vaccinations 795,927 people had received a first-dose of the coronavirus vaccine with 7,251 having had a two-dose course.

Amongst the over-80s, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's (JCVI) top priority group, 89.7% of people have now been vaccinated.

A planned slowdown to the vaccination rollout should not knock the Government off course in reaching its next major vaccination milestone, the Health Minister said at Monday's briefing.

Vaughan Gething said it was hoped vaccine supply would pick up again in March and, if that went to plan, the Welsh Government should still successfully achieve its Spring target.

