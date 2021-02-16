Man appears in court charged with murdering grandmother after Wrexham house fire

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his own grandmother in a house fire in Wrexham.Kyle David Edward Ellis, 25, is accused of murdering Susan Hannaby, 69, at an address on New Hall Way in Ruabon, Wrexham, last Thursday.

Emergency services were called to a house fire at the address in the early hours of Thursday morning when they found Ms Hannaby's body.

Emergency services were called to the property in the early hours of Thursday morning Credit: Daily Post Wales

Mr Ellis appeared at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday where he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.No pleas were entered by Mr Ellis, who was dressed in a grey top, and he was remanded in custody.Mr Ellis, of New Hall Way, Ruabon, will next appear before Mold Crown Court on Wednesday.