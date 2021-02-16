South Wales Police officer accused of attending house party during lockdown

A South Wales Police officer is facing a misconduct hearing after she was accused of breaching coronavirus regulations by attending a house party during lockdown and then later caught drink-driving.

24-year-old PC Tasia Stephens was off duty on the night of Saturday April 25, 2020 when she allegedly attended a family event before failing a breathalyser test later in the evening after crashing her car into a building.

The officer will face a misconduct hearing over allegations of breaking lockdown rules, driving when unfit, and that being convicted of the offences amounts to discreditable conduct.

The UK was under strict stay-at-home rules at the time of the allegations, with people in Wales banned from meeting anyone outside of their household.

A notice of the misconduct hearing on the police force’s website said: “It is alleged that Pc Tasia Stephens, when off duty, on the night of 25/26 April 2020, breached Welsh Government lockdown restrictions by attending a family house party.

The South Wales Police officer will face a misconduct hearing on February 22nd Credit: PA

“That on the same night she then drove when unfit to do so, colliding her car with a building.

“Having failed a breathalyser test that night, the officer was subsequently convicted in the magistrates’ court of driving a motor vehicle when over the prescribed limit.”

The notice said it was alleged that if Pc Stephens was proven guilty then the breaches would amount to “gross misconduct that is so serious as to justify dismissal”.

The hearing will take place on Monday February 22nd in Pencoed, Bridgend.

