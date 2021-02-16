Swansea sanctuary owner given ten year ban after 22 horses suffer

A horse sanctuary owner has been banned from keeping equines for ten years after she admitted to causing suffering to horses in her care.

Sandra Jane Kaverneng-Stolp from Pontardawe in Swansea, pleaded guilty to four Animal Welfare Act offences relating to 22 horses at Swansea Magistrates' Court on February 15th, 2021.A total of 137 horses from Stolp's sanctuary, Whispering Willows were signed over to equine charities in November 2019 after concerns were raised about the condition of some of the horses.

The animal welfare operation was led by RSPCA and was carried out in conjunction with World Horse Welfare, Redwings, the British Horse Society, the Horse Trust, Blue Cross, Bransby Horses, the Mare & Foal Sanctuary and the Donkey Sanctuary.

Stolp ran the Whispering Willows Horse Sanctuary in Pontardawe Credit: RSPCA

Many of the horses in her care were "in poor bodily condition" with a surgeon suggesting that some of her equines had been suffering for as long as six months.

Photographs shown to the court show hips, spine and ribs clearly visible on some of the horses.

Two of the horses found during the operation had to be put to sleep soon afterwards due to welfare problems.

One of the horses had a high heart rate, low body temperature and with the tail crusted in large volumes of dried faecal material.

The other was found lame and reluctant to move and had to be put to sleep nine days later despite the RSPCA's rehabilitation efforts.

Many of the horses were 'in poor bodily condition' Credit: RSPCA

The 54-year-old admitted in court that her failure to adequately explore and address the poor condition or injury of 22 horses led them to suffer unnecessarily.Stolp was sentenced to a ten year ban of keeping horses and a 20-week curfew in which she must not leave her home between 9pm and 6am.

She was also told to pay £1,000 in costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

Keith Hogben, an RSPCA inspector said: "Looking after this number of horses properly is a huge challenge and sadly when things went wrong, these horses suffered the consequences.“Vets were clear that the conditions many of these horses were kept in was not appropriate with unsuitable grazing.

Stolp was told to pay £1,000 in costs and a £90 victim surcharge Credit: RSPCA

"Twenty-two animals suffered because they were not given the care they needed by this sanctuary.“We're so grateful to the other equine organisations who supported this partnership operation. It's an incredible illustration of what we can achieve together for animal welfare.

“It was a huge undertaking; and their assistance with boarding, transportation and administration has been invaluable in helping these equines in their hour of need.

"Thankfully, it has meant many of these horses will get a second chance of happiness.”

The court heard in mitigation that the owner was struggling financially to care for the more than 100 horses.

Many of the horses removed from the sites have since been re-homed.