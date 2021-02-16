The seven-year-old author inspired by his two cats Chester and Jeff

Video report by ITV Wales reporter Richard Morgan

A seven-year-old boy from Caerphilly County has written a children's book all about his two pet cats Chester and Jeff.

Joseph Smith has penned The Amazing Night Time Adventures of Chester and Jeff, a tale of two mischievous cats and their night time antics.

The inspiration for the story came from Joesph's feline friends and telling night time stories with his mum Emma.

"Sometimes when we're going to bed me and mummy tell each other stories," Joseph said.

"I came up with The Amazing Night Time Adventures of Chester and Jeff. It started with a paper book and then we decided to publish it."

Chester and Jeff provided Joseph with the inspiration for his book Credit: Family Handout

Emma said her son was missing his friends because of lockdown so it provided the perfect opportunity to engage in some storytelling.

"Joseph's an only child so he was missing his friends and our wider family ," Emma said.

"So we decided to make these stories up, decided to put them on paper and it just gave us something to do."

The mother and son team then enlisted the help of an illustrator to bring the story to life.

In the story the mischievous cats sneak into their neighbours houses at night and help themselves to their food.

Joseph and his mum were immensely pleased with their finished work of fiction.

Emma said: "Just to see it in a proper book...We couldn't believe it."

"I almost fell over," Joseph said.

Young author Joseph is already looking ahead to the future and has a sequel planned for Chester and Jeff.

"If we get enough copies sold we will probably write either a Christmas one or a kitten adventures one," he said with a knowing smile.