Wales' first 'tiny forests' are being planted across the country.

Environmental charity, Keep Wales Tidy will be planting 1,000 trees at five different locations across Wales to create a dense, native forest the size of a tennis court.

The aim is to attract wildlife, improve air quality, remove harmful greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and help reduce localised flooding.

The five urban areas to see the first 'tiny forests' will be:

Nantymoel, Bridgend

The Playing Field, St Asaph Avenue, Kinmel Bay, Conwy

Coed Bach Pendalar/ Ysgol Pendalar, Gwynedd

Pencoedtre, Gibbonsdown, Vale of Glamorgan

Cardiff Bay

The five locations, funded by the Welsh Government as part of the National Forest for Wales, have been carefully selected to provide maximum impact for nature and urban communities.

The 'tiny forests' are the same size as a tennis court Credit: Keep Wales Tidy

The work has already been completed to prepare the soil, and the planting of 25 native species is due to take place by the end of February.

The charity will be following a special method of planting that is proven to grow faster, denser and more biodiverse than a standard newly planted woodland.

The forests will also include pathways and outdoor classrooms, providing a space for the community to enjoy some fresh air and to reconnect with nature.

All five sites are in an urban location Credit: Keep Wales Tidy

The Environment Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “Our green spaces have played a huge role in improving our well-being throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and I am thrilled that through our National Forest programme, Keep Wales Tidy have started planting our first Tiny Forests in Wales.

“I am keen that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from woodlands, and these areas have been chosen to offer this in places which otherwise have limited access to green space.

The forests will include pathways and outdoor classrooms Credit: Keep Wales Tidy

Keep Wales Tidy Deputy Chief Executive, Louise Tambini added : “It’s exciting to see the first five Tiny Forests taking shape in Wales. Although they might be small in size, we’re sure they will have a big impact on biodiversity and people’s well-being for generations to come.

“We’d like to thank Welsh Government our partners at Earthwatch and the Woodland Trust for making this possible. We look forward to working with them to extend the scheme to other towns and cities across Wales.”

Read more: