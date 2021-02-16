Wrexham AFC to wear rainbow-themed jerseys in latest stand against homophobia

Video report by ITV Wales reporter Ian Lang

Wrexham players will take to the field against Woking on Tuesday night wearing special rainbow-themed shirts to highlight the importance of inclusivity.

The club is taking the action to show its support for Football v Homophobia, an international initiative that aims to rid the sport of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender.

Tuesday night's game will also be the first since the club's new Hollywood takeover became official.

Stephen Lloyd, from the Wrexham Supporters Trust, said he hoped the action further demonstrated that Wrexham is an open and welcoming football club.

"It's the message of inclusivity and the message of allowing people to be who they want to be, and allowing them to feel free and safe," he said.

"They've got a safe place to come to when they come to the Racecourse.

"We want them to be part of the Wrexham family.

"We want people to come to a game and enjoy it for the game, for what it is without having to be worried about hearing something or something going on in the crowd.

"Everybody should be feeling safe and comfortable at the ground to watch the game."

The club has won awards for some of its past campaigning on equality issues.

Wrexham has also created Proud Dragons, a supporters group which provides a space for members of the club's LGBT+ community.

Liam Braisdell, a member of Proud Dragons, said he was remarkably proud at the club for creating such a supporters' group.

He said: "This is a group that's been put together by the football club to be inclusive and to include lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans; any kind of equal supporter to the football club really.

"It's to provide a safe space for them to talk about football and a safe space for them to interact with other people.

"I'm very proud the football club has done this."

Rob McElhenney's (left) mother and two brothers are members of the LGBTQ+ community Credit: PA Images

Wrexham's support for the Football v Homophobia initiative will likely win the backing of its new Hollywood owner Rob McElhenney, whose mother and two brothers are gay.

The Wrexham Supporters Trust's Stephen Llyod said equality and diversity was "a big part" of McElhenney's life story.

"When you look at Rob's family history growing up, when he was eight his mother came out as lesbian and he has two younger brothers who are also gay, he kind of feels he fits in the gay community, that's a big part of him and a big part of his life growing up," Stephen said.

"It's really interesting because these guys have come in and this will be their first game in charge."

