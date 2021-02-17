Wales' Minister for Mental Health said more than 807,000 people have had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine - meaning that one in three people have now had the jab.

Eluned Morgan MS also said the Welsh Government is 'really starting to make progress' on second doses, with an 80 per cent in crease in the number of people who had their vaccine yesterday.

The Prime Minister has today praised the "outstanding performance" of a Cwmbran vaccination centre during a visit to Wales.

It comes after a trip to Scotland in January, when questions were raised as to whether this could be classed as essential travel, including by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Information by the Office for National Statistics found on Wednesday that the number of people who have antibodies for the virus that causes Covid-19 has increased in Wales, highlighting the impact of the vaccination rollout.

Coronavirus restrictions in Wales are formally reviewed every three weeks, with First Minister Mark Drakeford expected to announce any changes this Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged the UK will not be put back into a full lockdown after a gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions begins in what is expected to be just a few weeks' time.

On Wednesday's coronavirus press conference, Eluned Morgan MS said: "Obviously in an ideal world we would like to be coming out of the lockdown together [with England] but at the end of the day we will do what is right for us in Wales.

"That of course will depend on the rates of infection and how quickly we can roll out the vaccine.

"We are doing incredibly well in Wales on that score and so we will be making those decisions on Friday in terms of what will happen in the next phase during our 21 day review but for the longer term we will have to look at our own rates in Wales and we will make that determination on what’s best for Wales."

Lockdown measures in Wales could be reintroduced after current restrictions are lifted, health minister Vaughan Gething has said.

Mr Gething told a press conference that ministers would have a responsibility to act if there was a "significant upswing" in Covid-19 cases.

Foundation phase schoolchildren aged three to seven will return to classrooms in Wales from February 22, along with some older learners on vocational courses.

But the First Minister previously said that a new variant of Covid-19 would be enough to close schools in Wales after they reopen later this month.

Research by Swansea University found this week that more than half of people who had to self-isolate due to coronavirus felt it negatively affected their mental health.

More than a quarter of those surveyed said having to self-isolate also negatively affected their income.