Foot and Mouth 20 years on: Memories of the countryside in crisis

For the past eleven months, we have been living through a public health crisis that none of us thought we would ever experience.

Coronavirus has dominated every facet of our lives, and seen more than 5,000 people die in Wales. Many of us have never seen anything like it, and we hope we never will again.

But for much of rural Wales, there are echoes of twenty years ago.

You cannot draw comparisons between a public health crisis, and an animal health crisis.

The loss of loved ones cannot invoke a greater pain.

But, the measures to contain Covid-19 and foot and mouth disease do have similarities.

Essentially, they are viruses that spread through movement and contact between others, and so by stopping that, you aim to prevent further transmission of infection.

On this day in 2001, Welsh hill farmers were shortly to begin the lambing season. Farmers in more lowland areas of Wales were in the middle of theirs.

But they were about to be dealt the biggest blow in nearly 34 years - the discovery of foot and mouth disease at a pig farm in Essex on the 19th February.

The virus had not been detected in this country since the outbreak of 1967.

There was shock, there was panic, and there was some confusion over what to do next.

Foot and Mouth disease is a virus that spreads through movement and contact

For several days, movements of livestock continued throughout the UK, and in that time the virus had spread.

The first Welsh case was discovered in a lamb at an abattoir in Gaerwen on Anglesey on the 27th February, and from then on the Welsh countryside was plunged into crisis.

A month later, life was at a standstill in rural parts of Wales. Farmers across the country were anxiously waiting and hoping that they were not going to be affected next.

In Norton Skenfrith, Monmouthshire, Mike Westoby had just finished lambing 1,200 ewes. Most of them had had twins. He also had a herd of cattle.

But out of the blue, he got a call to say that foot and mouth disease had been discovered on a farm nearby.

Mike Westoby's livestock had to be destroyed

It was the county's first case. His livestock would have to be destroyed - the first farm in Monmouthshire taken out as part of a 'firebreak' to try and halt the spread.

All Mike's animals were culled in their sheds, and he waited for days before officials arrived to burn them in three big specially-built pyres on his land.

He was the first in the village to see his livelihood torn apart in that way, but certainly not the last.

Every farm within 4 miles suffered the same fate, and the area became known as 'Death Valley', because there was not a single animal left.

Mike says he could smell the pyres burning for days on end, and everywhere he looked, there was smoke in all directions.

He could smell the pyres burning for days on end

Foot and mouth disease changed his life. He didn't get the "all clear" until the 25th November 2001.

He gently began to restock his barns with sheep and cattle. But many around him never did.

In Carmarthenshire, Dylan Morgan left home to carry out work for the ministry in controlling the spread of the virus.

The nature of his job at the time meant that he could not return to the family farm, despite having a baby daughter.

Instead, he watched farmers across Wales torn apart by the brutality of foot and mouth, and knew his role had to be to help stop any more devastation in rural communities.

Dylan Morgan left home to carry out work for the ministry in controlling the spread of the virus

Today, he's the Deputy Director of NFU Cymru, and said we must ensure that we do not see a repeat of 2001.

Wales' Chief Veterinary Officer, Christianne Glossop, is also determined to keep the disease out.

Her post was created in the aftermath of the virus, when animal health laws were devolved to Wales.

She feels that we have come a long way since then, and we must continue making sure that we are vigilant to any signs of disease amongst livestock.

Twenty years ago, I was a teenager. My West Wales colleague, Jess Main, was even younger than me.

The foot and mouth disease was one of life's events that inspired Hannah Thomas to go into television journalism

And such was the impact of foot and mouth disease in our localities, that it was one of life's events that inspired us to want to go into television journalism and reflect the issues that matter to people in rural areas.

Our north Wales colleague, Ian Lang, was just four months into reporting for HTV News as it was then.

He had had years of experience as a newspaper reporter in the north, but this was the biggest story of his career.

His memories of meeting farmers and union leaders in the weeks and months that followed the initial cases, are deep, and recollections that will always stay with him.

So, over the next three nights on ITV Wales at Six, myself, Jessica and Ian will bring you a series of special reports on 'Foot & Mouth: 20 Years' - an anniversary those dealing with the disaster say should never be forgotten.