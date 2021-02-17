New cases of South African coronavirus variant identified in Wales

There have been four new cases of the South African coronavirus variant identified in Wales, bringing the total number to 17.

Public Health Wales says the four new cases are all linked with international travel or have relevant contacts, and there is 'no evidence' of wider community transmission.

Three of the new cases were identified in West Wales, and all had links to international travel.

The remaining new case was identified as part of contact tracing associated with the known case in Neath Port Talbot.

Public Health Wales is currently working with the Welsh Government, Betsi Cadwaladr, and Swansea Bay University Health Boards, and Carmarthenshire, Conwy, Neath Port Talbot to investigate cases with no known link to travel or relevant contacts.

Credit: PA Images

Wales' Health Minister previously said said there were concerns over the new strains of coronavirus that have been identified in Wales.

A handful of different strains have emerged over the past few months, which appear to be more infectious than the original one that started the pandemic.

These include a UK variant and a South African variant, both of which are present in Wales.

A third - the Brazil variant - is yet to be detected in the UK, although some epidemiologists believe it may already be here.

But the Health Minister previously said the Welsh Government is "not at this point going to look at an approach that has whole communities tested" across a whole local authority area.

Vaughan Gething MS said: "We’re looking at targeted testing. That’s why the backward contact tracing is really important to understand who those people may have been in contact with. "

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for Public Health Wales said: “The identification of these cases demonstrates that well-established processes under the Test, Trace, Protect strategy are proving to be effective.

“Public Health Wales is working in close partnership with the Welsh Government, local health boards and local authorities to find out where the virus was acquired, and if any onward transmission has occurred.

“This is a small number of cases and there is no evidence at the moment that sustained community transmission has occurred.

“There is no evidence that the South African variant causes more serious illness; there is some evidence that it can spread more easily, and that vaccines - although still effective - may not work quite as well against it.

“Because of the emergence of new more transmissible variants, it is even more vital that we all keep to the lockdown restrictions and do not meet other people.

“This means that you must stay at home. If you must leave home keep your distance, wash your hands regularly, and wear a face mask when required according to the regulations.”