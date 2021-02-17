The Prime Minister has praised the "outstanding performance" of a Cwmbran vaccination centre during a visit to Wales.

Boris Johnson used the rap song 'Fresh Prince of Cwmbran', by Newport-born comedy hip hop group Goldie Lookin' Chain, to commend the work of vaccinators there.

He said: "I've been all around the world from LA to Japan, I've never found a place with vaccines like Cwmbran.

"It's great to be here in Cwmbran and see, I think, 46,000 [jabs] they've done in this centre - a really outstanding achievement.

"It just seems to be going incredibly well here, and there's a real spirit of pride and people really working hard, and people coming forward to get the vaccine because they know that that's the right thing for themselves, their families and the whole community."

On Wednesday, Public Health Wales figures showed a total of 807,351 people had received their first dose of the vaccine.

Boris Johnson made the comments during a visit to a Cwmbran vaccination centre. Credit: ITV Wales

Boris Johnson said the UK Government would continue to have conversations with devolved administrations about how best to exit lockdown.

"We had continuous conversations with Mark Drakeford, with other representatives of the devolved administrations, about how to do it, just as we work on the vaccination programme together," he said.

"I'm trying to make sure that we concert our approach and concert our general messaging."

But last year Mr Drakeford called on Mr Johnson to better engage with the devolved nations during a spike in infections.

The visit comes after a trip to Scotland in January, when questions were raised as to whether this could be classed as essential travel, including by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

On Wednesday, Wales' minister for mental health questioned how essential his latest visit was.

Eluned Morgan said: "We have a 'stay at home' message and you should not be travelling unless it's essential. I'm not sure if Boris Johnson's visit comes under the essential category."

Mr Johnson said he would be providing more information on Covid rates and the vaccination rollout on Monday.

"I think that overall, if you look at infection rates across the UK, they are coming down a bit now, that's very encouraging.

"I think the big question people will want to ask is, 'to what extent now is that being driven by vaccination?' and we hope it is, there are some encouraging signs, but it's still early days."

In November, Mr Johnson allegedly described devolution as "a disaster north of the border" and that it had been "Tony Blair's biggest mistake".

Asked whether he still felt it was a disaster, he said: "Certainly not overall. I speak as the proud beneficiary of devolution.

"When I was running London I was very proud to be doing things that made a real difference for my constituents and electorate, improving quality of life, making sure that we drove down crime and did everything we could to give advantages to young kids.

"Devolution can work very well, but it depends very much on what the devolved authorities do."