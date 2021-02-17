'Professor Chris Whitty Gritty' and 'Snowcial Distancing': The best gritter lorry names shortlisted by Conwy Council
A council has drawn up a shortlist of some of the best names for its fleet of gritting lorries after asking for the public's help.Conwy Council invited the public to suggest humorous names for their 13 gritters.More than 450 names were suggested with some based around the Covid-19 theme including “Snowcial Distancing” and “Professor Chris Whitty Gritty”.Names included a nod to local former football star “Newville Snowfall” and to the ITV programme filmed at Gwrych Castle in Conwy, “I’m a Celeb-gritty”.A few were also in Welsh, such as "Daw Eto Haul" (The Sun Will Shine Again) and "Van Halen" with 'halen' being Welsh for 'salt'.
The competition was launched in January and a judging panel, including winter works staff, have managed to whittle the names down to a shortlist of 50.Cllr Greg Robbins, cabinet member for environment and transportation, said that after a few weeks of cold weather in the north, it was was a good time to officially name the vehicles.He said: “We got some really creative, funny suggestions from residents, including some with local connections.“The judging panel had a tough job choosing the final shortlist and we’d like to thank everyone who took the time to suggest a name.”The council has 13 gritter trucks on standby 24/7 between October and April to spread rock salt and keep the roads safe.Here is the 50-name shortlist in full:
Auntie Freeze
True Gritter
Super Spreader
Tafod y Ddraig
Pretty Gritty
Lorrius the Grittorious
Ice Ice Baby
Gertrude the Gritter
Freezy Rider
Dragons Breath
Daw Eto Haul
Grit British Flake Off
Caledfwlch y Cliriwr
IC/DaiC
Lady Gritter Sparkles
Margrit
Rhewi Sant
Sir Gritalot
Rocky
Sally Salt
Granny Graenog
Eazy Peazy Anti Freezy
Snowcial Distancing
Hal N
Danny Degritter
Glyndwr Graeanu
I am Griit
Snow Donia
The Greatest Snow Van
Rhodri Rhewi
Dave
Huw Halen Lon
Gritasaurus
Tom y Toddwr
Professor Chris Whitty Gritty
Van Halen
Saltan of Swing
Miserable Ol’ Grit
Chilly Billy
Frost Fighters
I’m a Celeb-gritty
Newville Snowfall
Llywelyn y Rhew Ola
Grit Over It
Big Mean Grit Machine
Keith Gritchards
The Dehydrator
Optimus Grit
The Grit Escape
Jack De-Frost
You can vote for your favourite names on Conwy Council's website: www.conwy.gov.uk/nameourgritters.
The most popular names will be added to the council’s new tracking system, enabling residents to see gritter locations in real-time.
