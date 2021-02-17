A council has drawn up a shortlist of some of the best names for its fleet of gritting lorries after asking for the public's help.Conwy Council invited the public to suggest humorous names for their 13 gritters.More than 450 names were suggested with some based around the Covid-19 theme including “Snowcial Distancing” and “Professor Chris Whitty Gritty”.Names included a nod to local former football star “Newville Snowfall” and to the ITV programme filmed at Gwrych Castle in Conwy, “I’m a Celeb-gritty”.A few were also in Welsh, such as "Daw Eto Haul" (The Sun Will Shine Again) and "Van Halen" with 'halen' being Welsh for 'salt'.

I'm a Celebrity was filmed at Gwrych Castle in Conwy last year Credit: PA

The competition was launched in January and a judging panel, including winter works staff, have managed to whittle the names down to a shortlist of 50.Cllr Greg Robbins, cabinet member for environment and transportation, said that after a few weeks of cold weather in the north, it was was a good time to officially name the vehicles.He said: “We got some really creative, funny suggestions from residents, including some with local connections.“The judging panel had a tough job choosing the final shortlist and we’d like to thank everyone who took the time to suggest a name.”The council has 13 gritter trucks on standby 24/7 between October and April to spread rock salt and keep the roads safe.Here is the 50-name shortlist in full:

Auntie Freeze

True Gritter

Super Spreader

Tafod y Ddraig

Pretty Gritty

Lorrius the Grittorious

Ice Ice Baby

Gertrude the Gritter

Freezy Rider

Dragons Breath

Daw Eto Haul

Grit British Flake Off

Caledfwlch y Cliriwr

IC/DaiC

Lady Gritter Sparkles

Margrit

Rhewi Sant

Sir Gritalot

Rocky

Sally Salt

Granny Graenog

Eazy Peazy Anti Freezy

Snowcial Distancing

Hal N

Danny Degritter

Glyndwr Graeanu

I am Griit

Snow Donia

The Greatest Snow Van

Rhodri Rhewi

Dave

Huw Halen Lon

Gritasaurus

Tom y Toddwr

Professor Chris Whitty Gritty

Van Halen

Saltan of Swing

Miserable Ol’ Grit

Chilly Billy

Frost Fighters

I’m a Celeb-gritty

Newville Snowfall

Llywelyn y Rhew Ola

Grit Over It

Big Mean Grit Machine

Keith Gritchards

The Dehydrator

Optimus Grit

The Grit Escape

Jack De-Frost

You can vote for your favourite names on Conwy Council's website: www.conwy.gov.uk/nameourgritters.

The most popular names will be added to the council’s new tracking system, enabling residents to see gritter locations in real-time.

