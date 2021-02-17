'Professor Chris Whitty Gritty' and 'Snowcial Distancing': The best gritter lorry names shortlisted by Conwy Council

A council has drawn up a shortlist of some of the best names for its fleet of gritting lorries after asking for the public's help.Conwy Council invited the public to suggest humorous names for their 13 gritters.More than 450 names were suggested with some based around the Covid-19 theme including “Snowcial Distancing” and “Professor Chris Whitty Gritty”.Names included a nod to local former football star “Newville Snowfall” and to the ITV programme filmed at Gwrych Castle in Conwy, “I’m a Celeb-gritty”.A few were also in Welsh, such as "Daw Eto Haul" (The Sun Will Shine Again) and "Van Halen" with 'halen' being Welsh for 'salt'.

I'm a Celebrity was filmed at Gwrych Castle in Conwy last year Credit: PA

The competition was launched in January and a judging panel, including winter works staff, have managed to whittle the names down to a shortlist of 50.Cllr Greg Robbins, cabinet member for environment and transportation, said that after a few weeks of cold weather in the north, it was was a good time to officially name the vehicles.He said: “We got some really creative, funny suggestions from residents, including some with local connections.“The judging panel had a tough job choosing the final shortlist and we’d like to thank everyone who took the time to suggest a name.”The council has 13 gritter trucks on standby 24/7 between October and April to spread rock salt and keep the roads safe.Here is the 50-name shortlist in full:

  • Auntie Freeze

  • True Gritter

  • Super Spreader

  • Tafod y Ddraig

  • Pretty Gritty

  • Lorrius the Grittorious

  • Ice Ice Baby

  • Gertrude the Gritter

  • Freezy Rider

  • Dragons Breath

  • Daw Eto Haul

  • Grit British Flake Off

  • Caledfwlch y Cliriwr

  • IC/DaiC

  • Lady Gritter Sparkles

  • Margrit

  • Rhewi Sant

  • Sir Gritalot

  • Rocky

  • Sally Salt

  • Granny Graenog

  • Eazy Peazy Anti Freezy

  • Snowcial Distancing

  • Hal N

  • Danny Degritter

  • Glyndwr Graeanu

  • I am Griit

  • Snow Donia

  • The Greatest Snow Van

  • Rhodri Rhewi

  • Dave

  • Huw Halen Lon

  • Gritasaurus

  • Tom y Toddwr

  • Professor Chris Whitty Gritty

  • Van Halen

  • Saltan of Swing

  • Miserable Ol’ Grit

  • Chilly Billy

  • Frost Fighters

  • I’m a Celeb-gritty

  • Newville Snowfall

  • Llywelyn y Rhew Ola

  • Grit Over It

  • Big Mean Grit Machine

  • Keith Gritchards

  • The Dehydrator

  • Optimus Grit

  • The Grit Escape

  • Jack De-Frost

You can vote for your favourite names on Conwy Council's website:  www.conwy.gov.uk/nameourgritters.

The most popular names will be added to the council’s new tracking system, enabling residents to see gritter locations in real-time.

