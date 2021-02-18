The lockdown restrictions in Wales to control the spread of coronavirus will stay in place for a further three weeks, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

As part of the three-weekly review conducted by the government, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the youngest children will start returning from school on Monday, as he previously announced at the beginning of the month.

Despite coronavirus rates being at the lowest level since September, and one in three adults having had the Covid vaccination, Mr Drakeford has said the current restrictions, which includes the closure of non-essential retail, pubs, restaurants and cafes, as well as people being urged to stay at home, will remain in place for now.

Mark Drakeford confirmed the youngest students will return to the classroom from Monday

It comes as representatives from the tourism industry pleaded with a 'roadmap' out of the lockdown to give them a plan to reopen in time for the spring and summer season.

A press conference where the First Minister is expected to speak about the decision in more detail will be held at 12:15pm and streamed on the ITV Wales social media channels.

He is expected to talk about encouraging "green shoots of recovery" and look ahead to the next review which will consider the restrictions around non-essential businesses and close contact services, such as hair and beauty salons.

The government will also be considering if all primary pupils and some older students can return to schools and colleges from Monday 15 March, if the public health situation continues to improve.