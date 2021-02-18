Gwent Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the death of a 29-year-old man in Newport.

Officers were called out to a property on Maesglas Crescent on Wednesday morning following concerns for the welfare of an individual at the address.

On their arrival, police found a man who appeared to be having a "medical episode".

He was taken by ambulance to the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a statement, Gwent Police said the incident had been referred to the IOPC "in line with standard procedures."

An IOPC spokesperson said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct is independently investigating the death of a man following police contact in Newport on Wednesday.

"We were called by Gwent Police at around midday and informed that officers had been to an address at Maesglas Crescent just before 9am following a report of a concern for the welfare of a man.

"The force advised that while officers were still in the property the man’s condition was noted to deteriorate. An ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead later in the morning.“Our investigators were sent to the property and to the post-incident procedures where the officers involved have provided their initial accounts.“Our investigation into the nature of the contact the police officers had with the man is in its very early stages.”