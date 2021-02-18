The Coastguard and RSPCA have defended a five-hour failed operation to try and rescue a baby goat on the Great Orme.

The goat was spotted, stranded on a cliff 150 feet above the ground. It is believed the kid had been there for around a day before the rescue mission was launched

At one point, a rescuer was winched 40ft down the cliff in an attempt to save the goat with a net.

The animal sadly fell to its death during the rescue attempt. Its body was then recovered by the teams.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard later said they were working within Covid guidelines and had taken on the operation in order to prevent untrained members of the public potentially putting themselves at risk.

The Coastguard said they would not normally rescue wild animals but it was feared the public may put themselves in danger trying to save it. Credit: Llandudno Coastguard

HM Coastguard and the RSPCA joined forces on Tuesday afternoon after nearby residents spotted the goat stuck on the cliff on the Great Orme in Llandudno.

A cliff technician was lowered down the cliff face, towards the goat, however the kid then attempted to run away and suffered a fatal fall from the ledge.

During and after the incident, some people took to social media to praise the "brave" actions of the teams.

However others questioned how much time had been devoted to save the animal, particularly at a time where resources are already stretched because of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the HM Coastguard said that all those involved in the rescue were working "well within the guidelines".They said: "We were tasked to the operation alongside the RSPCA in regards to prevent the public getting involved."We were there to provide safety cover, and we made a judgement based on risk to the public, we offered advice and support to the RSPCA during the operation."There was no deadline for the rescue, reports were made that the goat had been stuck for 24-hours and our team took so long in order to rescue the baby goat so they didn't put themselves at risk."All of the team are volunteer-based and we are working well within government guidelines at all times."

They added that people should be contacting emergency services if there are issues like this, so that a trained team can deal with it - instead of members of the public potentially putting themselves at risk.

Sadly, the goat tried to escape from the rescuers and ended up falling from the ledge.

One resident who lives near the Orme heaped praise on the rescuers for "doing the best they could" in a difficult situation.

"Such a brave thing for the coastguards and RSPCA to do, putting their own safety at risk to save an animal rates very highly in my opinion," they said.

"Such a shame that the kid took fright and leaped when they were so close to rescuing it, and sadly lost its life.

"Well done everyone involved, they did the best they could, and I know they were terribly disappointed with the outcome."The Great Orme goats are a common site in Llandudno and are often seen in the town centre, particularly during lockdowns when fewer people are around.