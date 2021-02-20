A further 16 people have died with coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Wales to 5,221.

It comes as eased lockdown restrictions mean groups of four people from two households can now meet up to exercise outdoors.

The First Minister announced minor changes during a review on Friday, adding that most rules would remain in place for at least another three weeks.

Public Health Wales figures also show another 363 people have tested positive with the virus, bringing the cumulative total to 201,352.

On Saturday, data revealed that a total of 853,904 people in Wales have received their first dose of the vaccine - more than a third of the adult population.

Wales has administered the first dose of the vaccination to a third of its adult population. Credit: PA Images

Wales has been under Alert Level 4 rules since 20 December which saw people urged to stay at home, all non-essential retail closed including pubs, cafes, restaurants leisure facilities and 'close contact services' like hairdressers and beauty salons.

The effects of almost two months in lockdown has had a significant impact on the rate of coronavirus transmission in Wales.

The positivity rate is around 84 in 100,000 the First Minister confirmed on Friday - and this is being felt in the NHS in terms of the easing of pressure on its services.

Mark Drakeford also laid out a roadmap for the next six weeks on how he plans to lift lockdown restrictions.

The youngest school children - aged three to seven - will start returning to the classroom from Monday.

If coronavirus cases in Wales continue to fall, the aim is for all primary school children to return to face-to-face learning from 15 March.

He added that ministers will use the next three weeks to look at the possibility of reopening some non-essential retail stores.

Due to the government prioritising the opening of schools, the hospitality sector has been told it is not likely to see a reopening in either of the next two three-week review periods.